Former Henrico Co. bus driver faces 26 new drug, child pornography charges

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A former Henrico County school bus driver who was previously charged with having sex with minors and giving them drugs is now facing 26 new drug and child pornography charges.

A Henrico County grand jury recently indicted Anthony Mancuso on 6 counts of distribution of drugs to a minor and 20 counts related to child pornography.

Mancuso was previously charged with two counts of giving tattoos to children, four counts of distributing drugs to a minor and three counts of having consensual sex with a minor 15 or older.

Mancuso worked as a bus driver for Henrico County Public Schools from Jan. 2011 through March of 2016.

