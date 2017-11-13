FBI offering $5k reward for information on alleged Virginia drug dealer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of an alleged Virginia drug dealer.

The FBI’s Richmond Area Violent Enterprise (RAVE) Task Force is seeking 39-year-old Lorenzo Curteese Coleman.

Coleman is allegedly responsible for distributing “excessive amounts of narcotics” in the Central Virginia area, primarily in Hopewell.

He is charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute over 5 kilograms of cocaine, conspiracy to distribute over 500 grams of cocaine, distribution of cocaine and aiding and abetting.

If you have information concerning this investigation, please contact the Richmond FBI field office at 804/261-1044 or via https://tips.fbi.gov.

