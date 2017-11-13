City of Richmond to auction off more than 50 tax delinquent properties

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond will be auctioning off 53 properties this week as part of an ongoing effort to clear the city’s backlog of tax delinquent properties.

Earlier this year, an 8News investigation revealed more than 8,500 tax delinquent properties in the city — nearly 300 of which have been tax delinquent for two decades.

You may also recall the city just recently completed a tax amnesty program that was touted a success after netting nearly $2.8 million in signed commitments.

The auction will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 15 at Motley’s located on Deepwater Terminal Road.

Click here for more information and a list of properties that will be available to bid on.

You can also call the city tax sale hotline at (804) 655-2415 for more information.

