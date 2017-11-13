Church in Chesterfield ‘almost burnt to the ground’

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A church on Winterpock Road in Chesterfield caught fire early Monday morning.

An 8News viewer said they discovered the fire at Centenary UMC around 4 a.m. Monday, at which point “it was almost burnt to the ground.”

A firefighter told 8News that nothing is left of the church except a couple stones in the front of the building.

Dozens of fire crews and police remain on scene.

In a tweet, Chesterfield Fire PIO said, “Sad story for members of Centenary UMC.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

