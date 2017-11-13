Chesterfield church a ‘total loss’ after early-morning fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A church in Chesterfield County burned to the ground after catching fire early Monday morning.

An 8News viewer said they discovered the fire at Centenary United Methodist Church, located on 11200 Beaver Bridge Road, at around 4 a.m., at which point “it was almost burnt to the ground.”

Roughly four hours later, Chesterfield Fire spokesperson Lt. Jason Elmore declared the church ‘a total loss.’

Total loss at Centenary UMC in Winterpock pic.twitter.com/Xxi9jI1jjI — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) November 13, 2017

No one was inside of the church at the time of the fire.

Chesterfield County Fire said there are no fire hydrants in this part of the county, so crews had to transport the water supply to battle the fire.

Firefighters used 20,000 gallons of water and were able to get the fire under control in 40 minutes.

A firefighter told 8News that nothing is left of the church except a couple stones in the front of the building. Investigators will have to determine what caused the fire.

In a tweet, Chesterfield Fire PIO said, “Sad story for members of Centenary UMC.”

Investigators trying to find out what sparked the fire at Centenary UMC early this morning. Luckily no one was inside when the fire started. I'm live w/ the latest on @8NEWS. pic.twitter.com/6OGCMUdDnG — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) November 13, 2017

Members of Centenary United Methodist Church gather in prayer after their church burns down in early morning fire. pic.twitter.com/SgcMnuy1Ru — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) November 13, 2017

