Biden: I would not have agreed to replace Clinton as nominee

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former Vice President Joe Biden said he would not have agreed to replace Hillary Clinton as the Democratic presidential nominee under any circumstances.

Biden told NBC’s “Today” show he had decided not to run last year, and said, “I would have never done that.”

He was asked about former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile’s book, which says she considered replacing Clinton with Biden because of health concerns. Biden siad, “I wouldn’t have taken” Clinton’s place as the party’s standard-bearer.

Biden said he was for Clinton, but that he worried about her prospects. He also said not long before the election, “It hit me like a ton of bricks, there was no discussion of Issues” in her campaign.

Biden also said once again that he hasn’t decided about running in 2020.

