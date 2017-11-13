Albemarle County Police seeks help identifying bank robbery suspect

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Albemarle County Police are asking for help identifying a man who they say robbed the Union Bank and Trust in the county Monday afternoon.

Police described the man as a heavy-set black male standing about 6 feet tall.

The man was wearing a black t-shirt, navy blue hoodie and a black hat at the time of the robbery.

Regardless whether you know his name or not, police asked that you call if you see the suspect.

Police said that if you see the suspect, do not approach him, but call 911. You can also call Jefferson Area CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.