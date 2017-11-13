8SportsBlitz Playoffs Week 2 Schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The number of high school football teams with a chance to win a state championship gets cut in half every week. This week plenty of teams from Central Virginia have a shot. Here’s when and where the teams where you live will be hitting the field.

CLASS 6, REGION B:

(3) Thomas Dale

(2) Manchester

Friday 7:00 PM at Manchester High School

CLASS 5, REGION B:

(5) Varina

(1) Hermitage

Friday 7:00 PM at Hermitage High School

(3) Henrico

(2) Highland Springs

Friday 7:00 PM at Highland Springs High School

CLASS 4, REGION B:

(4) Eastern View

(1) Dinwiddie

Friday 7:00 PM at Dinwiddie High School

(3) Louisa Co.

(2) Monacan

Friday 7:30 PM at Monacan High School

CLASS 3, REGION A:

(4) Hopewell

(1) Phoebus

Saturday 2:00 PM at Darling Stadium (Hampton, VA)

CLASS 3, REGION B:

(5) Culpeper

(1) Thomas Jefferson

Friday 7:00 PM at Huguenot High School

CLASS 2, REGION A:

(5) Amelia

(1) Goochland

Friday 7:00 PM at Goochland High School

(3) Greensville

(2) Poquoson

TBA

CLASS 1, REGION A:

(5) Northumberland

(1) Essex

Friday 7:00 PM at Essex High School

(6) Washington & Lee

(2) Sussex Central

Friday 7:00 PM at Sussex Central High School

CLASS 1, REGION B:

(3) Central Lunenburg

(2) William Campbell

Friday 7:00 PM at William Campbell High School (Naruna, VA)

VISAA DIVISION I CHAMPIONSHIP GAME:

(3) Collegiate

(1) Flint Hill

Saturday 1:00 PM at Flint Hill School (Oakton, VA)

VISAA DIVISION II CHAMPIONSHIP GAME:

(4) Christchurch

(3) Norfolk Christian

Saturday 1:00 PM at Norfolk Christian Academy

VISAA DIVISION III CHAMPIONSHIP GAME:

(2) Fuqua School

(1) Roanoke Catholic

Friday 7:00 PM at Vineyard Park (Roanoke, VA)