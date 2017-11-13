8SportsBlitz Playoffs Week 2 Schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The number of high school football teams with a chance to win a state championship gets cut in half every week. This week plenty of teams from Central Virginia have a shot. Here’s when and where the teams where you live will be hitting the field.
CLASS 6, REGION B:
(3) Thomas Dale
(2) Manchester
Friday 7:00 PM at Manchester High School
CLASS 5, REGION B:
(5) Varina
(1) Hermitage
Friday 7:00 PM at Hermitage High School
(3) Henrico
(2) Highland Springs
Friday 7:00 PM at Highland Springs High School
CLASS 4, REGION B:
(4) Eastern View
(1) Dinwiddie
Friday 7:00 PM at Dinwiddie High School
(3) Louisa Co.
(2) Monacan
Friday 7:30 PM at Monacan High School
CLASS 3, REGION A:
(4) Hopewell
(1) Phoebus
Saturday 2:00 PM at Darling Stadium (Hampton, VA)
CLASS 3, REGION B:
(5) Culpeper
(1) Thomas Jefferson
Friday 7:00 PM at Huguenot High School
CLASS 2, REGION A:
(5) Amelia
(1) Goochland
Friday 7:00 PM at Goochland High School
(3) Greensville
(2) Poquoson
TBA
CLASS 1, REGION A:
(5) Northumberland
(1) Essex
Friday 7:00 PM at Essex High School
(6) Washington & Lee
(2) Sussex Central
Friday 7:00 PM at Sussex Central High School
CLASS 1, REGION B:
(3) Central Lunenburg
(2) William Campbell
Friday 7:00 PM at William Campbell High School (Naruna, VA)
VISAA DIVISION I CHAMPIONSHIP GAME:
(3) Collegiate
(1) Flint Hill
Saturday 1:00 PM at Flint Hill School (Oakton, VA)
VISAA DIVISION II CHAMPIONSHIP GAME:
(4) Christchurch
(3) Norfolk Christian
Saturday 1:00 PM at Norfolk Christian Academy
VISAA DIVISION III CHAMPIONSHIP GAME:
(2) Fuqua School
(1) Roanoke Catholic
Friday 7:00 PM at Vineyard Park (Roanoke, VA)