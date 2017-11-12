Virginia State dominates Fayetteville State 42-19 to win CIAA Championship

SALEM, Va. (WRIC) — Trenton Cannon ran for 186 yards and three touchdowns as Virginia State dominated Fayetteville State 42-19 to win its second CIAA Championship in four seasons.

Cannon was named the game’s MVP after scoring touchdowns of 10, 73, and 79 yards. The first of those three was one of three touchdowns the Trojans scored in the first quarter, in which VSU also recovered a fumble and blocked a field goal.

Virginia State finishes the season 10-0 for the first time in the program’s history, which dates back to the beginning of the 20th Century.

The Trojans now await the NCAA Selection Show (Sunday, November 12, 5:00 PM) to find out who and where they will play. The last time VSU won the CIAA, the Trojans hosted LIU-Post for the first home playoff game in school history. The Trojans defeated the Pioneers in that game.