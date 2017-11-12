VCU women drop season opener 66-52 to Norfolk State

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Norfolk State knocked down 11 three-pointers and VCU had just one player score in double figures as the Spartans topped the Rams 66-52 at the Siegel Center Sunday afternoon.

VCU’s Jailyn Maddox led all scorers with 18 points. She also added six rebounds. Bria Gibson and Tera Reed scored nine points each.

Alexys Long led the Spartans with 17 points, 15 of them coming on five three pointers. Three other Spartans scored in double figures.

St. Catherine’s graduate Sydnei Archie made her college debut for VCU, scoring two points and adding one rebound and one steal. Huguenot product Taya Robinson did not play as she rehabs an injury.