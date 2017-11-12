THE Game: Randolph-Macon 56 Hampden-Sydney 28

The following comes directly from Randolph-Macon:

ASHLAND, Va. – Junior Eric Hoy (Clayton, N.C./Clayton) registered 170 all-purpose yards and scored five rushing touchdowns as the Randolph-Macon football team handed Hampden-Sydney a 56-28 ODAC defeat Saturday afternoon at Day Field in the 122nd meeting of The Game.

The Yellow Jackets finished the season with a 7-3 overall mark and a record of 4-2 in ODAC play, good for second place in the conference. The Tigers fell to 6-4 overall and 4-2 in league play.

This year’s senior class for R-MC never lost to H-SC, as the Yellow Jackets have won four straight times against the Tigers and six of the past seven encounters. R-MC scored 50 points for the first time against H-SC. The 28-point victory margin was the largest for the Yellow Jackets since a 49-18 win 20 years ago in Ashland in 1997.

Hoy rushed 21 times for 93 yards by taking handoffs and taking direct snaps. Hoy was one away from the program record for rushing TDs in a game, as Howard Stevens had six touchdowns on the ground in a 61-13 win at Western Maryland on Nov. 1, 1969. He caught eight passes for 77 yards, and completed one pass for 29 yards. Hoy also had a pair of tackles on special teams.

H-SC took the opening kickoff and drove 52 yards in seven plays to take a 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the contest. R-MC responded, running eight times for 76 yards to knot it at 7-7. Hoy scored from seven yards out to cap the drive.

The Tigers recovered a fumble early in the second quarter and took a 14-7 lead with 11:54 left in the first half. Hoy scored from three yards out with 5:46 remaining to level the score at 14-14. H-SC reclaimed the lead at 21-14 with 3:48 left in the period. Following a pair of punts, R-MC took over on its 29 with 1:09 remaining in the half. The Yellow Jackets drove to the H-SC 2, where sophomore quarterback Burke Estes (Wilmington, N.C./New Hanover) ran a great fake and junior Tre Frederick (Angier, N.C./West Johnston) ran it in to make it 21-21 with three seconds left.

Following a 46-yard kickoff return by sophomore Jordan Foster (Lynchburg, Va./Liberty Christian) to start the second half, Frederick scored from eight yards out to give the Yellow Jackets their first lead at 28-21. Following a interception by senior Ryan Burns (Fredericksburg, Va./Colonial Forge) at the goal line, senior JP Redmond(Midlothian, Va./Monacan) reached the end zone from seven yards out as the home team took a 35-21 advantage. The Tigers answered with a touchdown to make it 35-28 with 3:24 left in the period. Redmond ran for 60 yards on the first play of R-MC’s next drive and Hoy snuck into the end zone from three yards out to give the Yellow Jackets a 42-28 lead.

Hoy had a two-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter to make it 49-28. Hoy capped the day with a one-yard score with 1:55 remaining to make the final 56-28.

R-MC amasses nearly 500 yards of total offense, including 294 on the ground and 202 through the air. Frederick had 18 carries for 122 yards and two scores. He finished the season with 1,308 yards on the ground, the fifth-highest total in program history. Frederick has two of the Top 5 rushing seasons in school history. Redmond ran nine times for 86 yards and one TD.

Estes went 15 for 28 through the air for 173 yards.

The Yellow Jackets outscored the Tigers 35-7 in the second half. One year ago, R-MC outscored H-SC 24-0 in the second half to post a 48-23 win.

Burns paced all players with 15 tackles. He had one pickoff and four pass deflections.