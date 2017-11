RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A scooter driver was taken to the hospital with a head injury after being hit by an SUV.

Police tell us it happened around 2:30 p.m. today at the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and Stockton Street.

They say a small SUV struck the scooter. The SUV sustained minor damages.

No word on if any charges will be filed.

