Police investigating shooting after man shot in the leg near Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police were called to the 1300 block of Coalter Street in reference to a shooting.
Once on scene police located a man that was shot in the leg.
The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Police do not have a suspect or motive at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
