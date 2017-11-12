Police investigating shooting after man shot in the leg near Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police were called to the 1300 block of Coalter Street in reference to a shooting.

Once on scene police located a man that was shot in the leg.

The victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police do not have a suspect or motive at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

