Man shot and fighting for life in Chesterfield County, woman taken into custody

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is in the hospital fighting for his life after being shot on Beulah Road.

Chesterfield County police say the shooting happened in a home on the 3800 block o Beulah Road just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, November 12.

Shooting Investigation: 3800 blk Beulah Road. One in custody. Victim transported. https://t.co/qEaviA7amg — Lt. Don Story (@ChesterfieldPD_) November 12, 2017

One man was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries and a woman was taken into custody, Lieutenant Don Story says.

Lieutenant Story says it is not clear how the victim and the woman know each other. No charges have been filed yet, according to officials.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

