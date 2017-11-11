Wallops Island rocket launch postponed

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WRIC) — NASA has postponed the launch of Orbital ATK’s Antares rocket. The rocket was originally scheduled to launch at 7 a.m. on Saturday, November 11.
NASA tweeted that the launch was postponed “after an aircraft was detected in the vicinity of the launch pad.” The launch has been rescheduled for Sunday, November 12 at 7:14 a.m.
NASA says the launch is expected to be visible from much of the East Coast. According to NASA’s calculations, spectators in Central Virginia will likely be able to see the rocket about 90 minutes after launching.
The rocket will deliver 7,400 pounds of crew supplies and hardware to the International Space Station. It is scheduled to arrive at ISS on Tuesday.
NASA says the weather conditions are “90 percent favorable” for Sunday’s scheduled launch.
There will be live coverage of the launch on NASA TV.
