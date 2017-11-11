Virginia opens season with 60-48 win over UNC Greensboro

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Kyle Guy scored 16 points and Virginia used a 16-1 run spanning halftime to beat UNC Greensboro 60-48 on Friday night.

Devon Hall added 13 points for Virginia and Isaiah Wilkins had nine with eight rebounds. Guy kept pace with the Spartans on the scoreboard for most of the first as the rest of the Cavaliers showed the rust that often typifies an opening game. Ty Jerome, one of two fellow starters in the backcourt who will need to score, missed his first five shots and didn’t make one until just 10:26 remained in the game.

The Cavaliers, however, demonstrated a continuing aptitude for defense. They limited the Spartans to 4-for-21 shooting over the last 19 minutes of the first half in opening a 29-20 lead. It grew to 40-21 before Kyrin Galloway hit UNCG’s first field goal of the second half after almost 6 minutes had elapsed. The Spartans outrebounded Virginia 36-30, but shot just 29.4 percent (15-51) and missed 22 of 26 3-point tries.

BIG PICTURE

UNCG: The Spartans lost their No. 2 and No. 3 scorers off last year’s team, but have two others, junior Francis Alonso and senior Marvin Smith, with chances to join the 1,000-point club this year. The defending Southern Conference regular season champs should more than hold their own against their level of competition.

Virginia: The Cavaliers had been ranked in 64 consecutive polls before not making it into the Preseason Top 25. They showed why they have something to prove to voters because of uncertainty where their scoring will come from, but looked very much up to the task defensively against the Spartans.

UP NEXT

The Spartans begin a four-game home stand when they take on N.C. Wesleyan next Wednesday night.

Virginia remains at home for a game against Austin Peay on Monday night.