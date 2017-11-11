Shots fired into Culpeper house while kids played in the yard

CULPEPER, Va. (WRIC) — Multiple shots were fired into a home in Culpeper when children were playing in the yard.

It happened on the 8000 block of Kirtley Trail.

Police are looking for Davion Malik Person, Jr. in connection to the shooting. He’s wanted for five counts of attempted first degree murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling,

use of a firearm in attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say he is armed and dangerous.

Now police are looking for witnesses who might have seen the driver. They ask anyone who was in the area between 11:00 and 11:35 a.m. to contact the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.