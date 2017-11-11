Richmond’s comeback falls short in 76-63 loss to Delaware

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Ryan Daly scored 22 points, Eric Carter had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Delaware State beat Richmond 76-63 on Friday night in a season opener.

Delaware State jumped out to a 33-point lead and led 49-20 at halftime, but Richmond made seven straight shots to cut its deficit to 55-40 with 12:06 remaining.

Daly buried a contested 3-pointer and Anthony Mosley added two free throws to push the margin back to 17.

“This is a really big win for our program. Our team brought a competitive mindset into the game, and was ready to play from the tip,” Delaware coach Martin Ingelsby said. “In the first half we executed our game plan, had a great rhythm offensively, and were good defensively.”

Freshman Kevin Anderson added 11 points and Mosley 10 for the Blue Hens, who never trailed.

De’Monte Buckingham scored 18 points and Jacob Gilyard had 17 for Richmond – 15 in the second half.

The Spiders are 10-2 in season openers under Chris Mooney. The game was sold out.