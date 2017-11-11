Petersburg police investigate after man found dead under a bridge

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man was found dead under the Martin Luther King Jr. bridge just after 8 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a passer by discovered a man in the area of the bridge, once on scene officers found the body of a white man.

His body has been transported to the medical examiner. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is being suspected.

His identity is being withheld at this time pending the notification of the next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.

