One dead, one fighting for life after double shooting in Nottoway County

NOTTOWAY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead and one person is in the hospital fighting for their life after a double shooting in Nottoway County.

It happened in the parking lot of the Country Inn on Route 460 near the Dinwiddie and Nottoway county line. Police responded to calls shortly before 2:00 a.m. this morning. They found two people shot.

Police tell us the shooting happened at a birthday party with as many as 50 to 70 people in attendance.

Deputies from Dinwiddie County, Blackstone, Crewe and the Virginia State Police all responded.

The names of both the victims are not being released. Police are also not releasing suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

