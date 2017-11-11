Man recovering after being shot “several times”

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot “several times” on Mosby Court.
It happened at 3:55 p.m. Police responded to the 700 Block of Mosby Court for a shooting.
They found a man shot and took him to an area hospital. He has non-life threatening injuries.
Police don’t have any suspect information at this time.
This is a developing story.
