Man recovering after being shot “several times”

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot “several times” on Mosby Court.

It happened at 3:55 p.m. Police responded to the 700 Block of Mosby Court for a shooting.

They found a man shot and took him to an area hospital. He has non-life threatening injuries.

Police don’t have any suspect information at this time.

This is a developing story.

