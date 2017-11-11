Chesterfield fire crews fight chimney fire

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield fire crews are reminding people to clean their chimneys after a house fire.

Neighbors on Windy Ridge Terrace called in a fire shortly before 6:30. Crews arrived and found fire in the chimney area of the house. The fire was marked under control at 6:48 p.m.

The occupants were home at the time and were able to escape the house unharmed. The damage was mostly contained to the outside of the house.

Chesterfield fire says this incident is a reminder that chimneys and the area around your chimney must be cleaned as the weather turns colder.

Fire officials say the occupants will be able to return to the house tonight.

