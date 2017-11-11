8SportsBlitz Playoffs Week 1 Scoreboard

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The winners have advanced to the VHSL football state regional semifinals after the opening round of the playoffs. Here’s the latest scoreboard:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The journey to state titles in high school football is about to begin. Sunday afternoon the Virginia High School League released their 2017 postseason brackets. Here’s how the schools in central Va. fit in:

VHSL Region 6B:

(2) Manchester 50 (7) Clover Hill 10 F

(3) Thomas Dale 50 (6) Franklin Co. 0 F

(4) James River 7 (5) Riverbend 48 F

VHSL Region 5B:

(1) Hermitage 35 (8) Meadowbrook 6 F

(2) Highland Springs 21 vs. (7) Mills Godwin 0 F

(3) Henrico 45 (6) Lee-Davis 31 F

(4) L.C. Bird 7 (5) Varina 33 F

VHSL Region 4B:

(1) Dinwiddie 54 (8) Huguenot 20 F

(2) Monacan 26 (7) Midlothian 0 F

(3) Louisa Co. 35 (6) Courtland 13 F

(4) Eastern View 54 (5) Patrick Henry – Ash. 6 F

VHSL Region 3A:

(4) Hopewell 45 (5) Southampton 13 F

VHSL Region 3B:

(1) Thomas Jefferson (7-3) vs. (8) Armstrong (2-8) Saturday, Nov. 11th at 1:00 p.m.

VHSL Region 2A:

(1) Goochland 42 (8) Brunswick 8 F

(3) Greensville 40 (6) King William 12 F

(4) Nottoway (7-3) 15 (5) Amelia Co. 18 F

(1) Essex 56 (8) Northampton 2 F

(2) Sussex Central 52 (7) Middlesex 10 F

(4) West Point (8-2) 31 (5) Northumberland 33 F

VHSL Region 1B:

(3) Central-Lunenburg (4-6) 56 (6) Cumberland 20 F

VISAA Division-I Semi-Finals:

(2) St. Christopher’s (7-2) vs. (3) Collegiate (7-2) Saturday, Nov. 11th at 1:30 p.m.

(1) Flint Hill (9-0) vs. (4) Benedictine (6-3) Saturday, Nov. 11th at 1:00 p.m.