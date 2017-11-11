5 businesses damaged in overnight fire in Chesterfield

Commercial Fire: This was the scene when officers first arrived. pic.twitter.com/spuPPI1aOz — Lt. Don Story (@ChesterfieldPD_) November 11, 2017

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews were called to the 13600 block of Genito Road for a report of a structure fire.

Five businesses were damaged and four of them were completely destroyed in the fire.

Some of the businesses was a Pizza Hut, a dry cleaners, China Wong and a local lice removal service The Nit Fairies.

No one was injured in the fire.

The fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

