5 businesses damaged in overnight fire in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Fire crews were called to the 13600 block of Genito Road for a report of a structure fire.
Five businesses were damaged and four of them were completely destroyed in the fire.
Some of the businesses was a Pizza Hut, a dry cleaners, China Wong and a local lice removal service The Nit Fairies.
No one was injured in the fire.
The fire is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.