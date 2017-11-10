You can now have breakfast at Tiffany’s

NEW YORK (KRON) — Now, you can actually have breakfast at Tiffany’s.

The luxury jewelry store is opening its first-ever restaurant on Friday, called the Blue Box Café.

It will be at its flagship New York City location on Fifth Avenue.

The café is decked out with Tiffany’s signature aqua-blue color.

The $29 fixed-price breakfast includes several options, including Audrey Hepburn’s famous croissant.

You can also have lunch or afternoon tea at Tiffany’s.

The new cafe comes after investors wanted Tiffany & Company to be more appealing to millennials and getting more foot traffic in stores.

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” as you remember, is the name of the popular Truman Capote novel and hit 1960s movie.

