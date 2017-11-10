‘Tilted Watusi’ dies at the Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) – A 5-year old watusi named Diallo at the Virginia Zoo was euthanized this week.

WVEC reports the animal was overproducing mucus in one of his horns causing him to tilt his head. The Zoo’s veterinarians treated Diallo’s condition but were unsuccessful. They say the animal was not in any pain.

Veterinarians gave the animal Mucinex to break down the mucus but it did not work.The Zoo also received recommendations from other institutions but no permanent solution was found.

Zookeepers say he rubbed the bottom of his horn on surfaces around his exhibit causing damage to his horn. The decision was made to euthanize him because of his welfare.

There is still one watusi left at the Virginia Zoo who is in good health.

