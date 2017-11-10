Tanker truck hits barrier, spills 1,600 gallons of fuel in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Cleanup is underway after fuel spilled from a truck Friday morning in Hampton.

Hampton Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum said in a live video Friday that a tanker truck ran over a barrier, causing 1,600 gallons of fuel to spill. The driver was delivering fuel to a nearby HRT bus station.

Fuel has gone into a storm drain and the street, but Chittum said there is no danger to the public. Residents nearby have been asked to shelter in place until the spill has been cleaned up; Algonquin Road at Victoria Boulevard has been shut down.

The spill has been mitigated, according to Chittum. A hazardous materials team responded to the scene, along with a cleanup crew.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.