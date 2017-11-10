Spotsylvania deputy rescues stranded pet goose

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office deputy is being credited with saving an injured pet goose.

The goose, named Knotthead, was running from a coyote when he got stuck in tall grass in the middle of a pond.

Deputy Smith rowed out to Knotthead in an old canoe from the goose’s owner.

Knotthead swam away at first, but once Deputy Smith saw the bird had minor injuries, he helped the owner lure Knotthead in with some food.

___

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.