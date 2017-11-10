Shoplifter suing Target for $10 million

LUBBOCK, Texas – A Texas man is suing Target for up to $10 million after he said he was tackled by a store employee in July 2016, KETK TV reports.

Kelton Arthur claims he was tackled by Lubbock-area Target employee Christopher O’Dell.

“O’Dell approached Arthur from behind, knocking Arthur to the ground causing injury to Arthur,” the lawsuit said. “O’Dell then attacked Arthur while Arthur was lying on the ground, causing injury to Arthur.”

A police report said Arthur stole merchandise.

“Arthur attempted to flee,” the report said. “O’Dell placed his hands on Arthur in order to prevent him from leaving when Arthur bit O’Dell on the arm. O’Dell placed Arthur on the ground to control Arthur. Arthur attempted to gouge O’Dell’s eyes out.”

According to the KETK report, O’Dell said Arthur was trying to steal a vacuum and that his jujitsu skills might have saved his life and prevented injuries to other people.

The police report said video of the event shows Arthur walking past the cash registers and Arthur assaulting O’Dell while trying to flee, KLBK TV reported.

“I chose to use the most humane possible forms of self defense,” O’Dell said in the KLBK report. “I know that what I did was within the law, that I didn’t break any laws and that I didn’t do anything wrong.”

A grand jury initially indicted Arthur for robbery. In September, Arthur pleaded guilty to theft and was sentenced to one day in jail.

KLBK reported Target has not responded to an invitation to comment.

