See the resemblance? Golden Retriever-mix gives birth to black and white pups

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Meet Daisy, Betsy, Clarabelle and Moo.

These adorable Oreo-colored puppies can’t thank their mom for their splotches.

MOBILE USERS: Click here for more photos of the pups

Rosie, a Golden Retriever mix, doesn’t have a lick of black or white fur.

No one is sure who the father is, but it’s obvious what he looked like.

The Black family is fostering Rosie and the puppies through Neuse River Golden Retriever Rescue.

Katie Black said they will be looking for their forever homes in about eight weeks along with Rosie.

If you’re interesting in adopting, check out Neuse River Golden Retriever Rescue for more information.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.