Runners from around the world participate in #MegsMiles memorial run

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — Runners from around the world gathered in Hanover County Friday to participate in the Meg Menzies’ Memorial Run.
The race happens every year in honor of the beloved Hanover County mother of three, who was training for the Boston Marathon in January 2014 when she was fatally struck by a drunk driver.
Menzies’ parents, Pam and Wirt Cross, have since created a run in honor of their daughter, called the #MegMiles Memorial Run. P. Cross said the goal is to spread awareness about drunk driving, in hopes of saving a life.
The memorial run was organized by Ed Deiss, who was inspired by Menzies’ story and wanted to find a way to help.
#MegsMiles Memorial Run
#MegsMiles Memorial Run x
Some of the runners are also participating in the annual Anthem Richmond Marathon.
To find how you can be involved with the #MegsMiles group, click here.
