Regulators drop fingerprinting as part of background check for Uber, Lyft drivers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – California regulators have adopted new safety rules for ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft that will not require their drivers be fingerprinted as part of background checks, rejecting a push by the taxi industry.

The California Public Utilities Commission voted Thursday during a meeting in San Francisco, officially espousing safety regulations proposed last month.

Dave Sutton, a spokesman for a group that represents the Taxicab, Limousine & Paratransit Association, is calling the decision “a mistake.”

The taxi industry, which is required to undergo fingerprint checks for its drivers, had pushed hard for the rail-hailing companies to be held to the same standard.

But after a year-long review, the commission said in a 35-page proposed decision released Oct. 5 that fingerprinting does not add “a greater level of safety.”

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.