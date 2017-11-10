Prince William County Police search for missing, endangered man

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and endangered man.

Police said Luis Clemente, 41, was last seen on Nov. 9 around 9 p.m. at his residence located in the 13200 block of Query Lane in Woodbridge.

It is believed Luis left his residence voluntarily and may be in need of assistance which qualifies him as being endangered.

Alvarez is described as a Hispanic male, 5’5”, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Alvarez was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and gray jeans

Anyone with information on this person’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

