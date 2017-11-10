Police chase ends when car crashes into porch

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Police arrested a driver after chasing the car through the city of Richmond.

They tried to pull the driver over on East Ladies Mile Road and Loudon Street, but the driver fled the scene trying to leave the city.

It hit two parked cars on Jeter Street before crashing into a porch.

That’s when the driver got out of the car and tried to run away. Police caught up and arrested the driver. They tell us charges are pending.

