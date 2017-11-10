Police chase ends when car crashes into porch on Richmond’s northside

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — A driver has been arrested after leading police on an early-morning chase that ended with the suspect vehicle crashing into a home on Richmond’s northside.

Officers attempted to pull the driver over on East Ladies Mile Road and Loudon Street, but the driver fled the scene trying to leave the city, according to police.

The suspect vehicle later hit two parked cars on Jeter Avenue before crashing into the porch of a home.

That’s when the driver got out of the car and tried to run away, but police caught up and arrested the driver.

Charges are pending.

