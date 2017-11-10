Pet goose on the loose in Spotsylvania County

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies in Spotsylvania County responded Thursday to a call about an injured pet goose named Knotthead getting loose after an attack by a coyote.

The deputy who responded said that Knotthead fled to a pond and refused to get out of the water. Knotthead’s owners called police out of fear he was seriously injured.

The deputy was able to row a boat to the middle of the lake and determine that Knotthead suffered only minor injuries.

In the end, family members were able to lure their pet back to shore using food.

