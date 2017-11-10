(WFLA) — Who’s ready for a treat? Well, both you and your pup better be!
Thanks to dog fashion guru Fabdoginc dog-and-human matching pajamas are here for your cuddling pleasure.
The company released the garments for their innovative idea last weekend and today, all matching PJ products are sold out!
But don’t freak out. The pet-loving company said it will be able to restock its online shop by November 25, just in time for the holidays.
You can also check out their standalone pooch pajamas, tacky Christmas sweaters, raincoats, puffer jackets, hoodies and scarves.
Happy dog dressing time!
Now you and your dog can cozy up in matching pajamas
