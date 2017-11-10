Married couple charged with Chesterfield Co. bank robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police arrested the woman who they say robbed a Wells Fargo bank Thursday morning, but also her husband who they say drove the getaway car.

Police said that Giorgia J. Rusteau-Harvey and her husband Michael D. Harvey, of Richmond, were arrested Thursday night after they received a tip in response to surveillance images that were made public.

Rusteau-Harvey is charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery for allegedly passing a note demanding money at the Wells Fargo bank located at 9601 Amberdale Drive.

Michael Harvey was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Both suspects are being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond. The couple is due in court Monday at 11 a.m.

