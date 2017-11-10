Man arrested after $5M worth of LSD found in Tennessee home

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Over 6 pounds of LSD were confiscated from a home in Clarksville, Tennessee on Wednesday.
Agents with the 19th Judicial Drug Task Force were reportedly executing a search at the Shady Grove Road home when the acid was found.
According to a press release, components used to manufacture LSD were also found inside.
LSD bust in Clarksville
LSD bust in Clarksville x
The estimated street value of the LSD is $5,000,000.
Roy Wagner III, 35, was arrested and charged with possession of schedule I drugs and unlawful drug paraphernalia. His bond was set at $100,000.
