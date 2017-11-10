‘Known gang member’ wanted for robbery in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Petersburg are looking a man who they say committed a recent robbery and who is known to be in possession of a gun.

Police said that Antonio Wayne Smith is a known member of the Bloods gang and that he has a history of violence.

Smith is described as a 22-year-old black male with black hair, brown eyes and a light complexion. Police said he is 5’5″ and weighs about 120 pounds and that he can be further distinguished by a tattoo on the front of his neck which reads TTP and shows an image of a bird.

His last known address is 1468 Baxter Road in Petersburg.

Smith is wanted for robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Police said that if you see Smith, do not approach him, but call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212, visit pdcrimesolvers.org and utilize web-tips, or text tips to #274637.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.