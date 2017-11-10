Fort Bragg issues warning about former officer with ‘homicidal intentions’

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg officials are warning those on post to be on the lookout for a retired lieutenant colonel who they say is “armed and dangerous.”

Anna Heres may be driving a silver 2009 BMW 328i with N.Y. license tag FZK-5156.

Fliers are being posted around the base warning that Anna M. Heres, 50, may attempt to get on post and that she should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

The flier says that “Heres was recently separated from the military against her will and expressed homicidal intentions as an active shooter against Womack and WTB staff.”

Anyone who sees Heres is encouraged to not attempt to subdue but instead immediately notify the Provost Marshal’s Office by calling 911.

Heres is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, around 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

She is said to be a former NY State Corrections Officer “and is familiar with weapons.”

Heres is banned from Fort Bragg, “but may seek entry through deceptive means and has done so in the past year.”

