‘F-word’ now allowed on French-language broadcasts in Canada

(KLAS) — The Canadian Broadcasting Standards Council has ruled the the “F-word is now part of the common French spoken language,” allowing the word to go uncensored on French-language broadcasts.

AFP reports after complaints from listeners that a Montreal radio station had twice aired the word, the CBSC agreed with the station’s argument that the word is now commonplace in the French language.

“The (CBSC) panel emphasizes, in this regard, that language is evolutionary and reflects current society,” the council said in its decision.

The first controversial clip was of singer Madonna making a speech at January’s women’s march, and the other, a clip of Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong from a concert excerpt.

The use of the word is still banned from English-speaking stations.

