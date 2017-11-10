Driver charged after woman dies in Caroline County interstate crash

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been charged with causing the death of a North Carolina woman after police say he crashed into a car she was riding in while driving under the influence.

Virginia State Police said that Nancy Jenkins died when the vehicle she was riding in was hit by a 2007 Dodge Magnum driven by Brandon Gee in the early morning hours on I-95.

Police said the crash happened on the northbound side of the interstate near mile marker 112.6 in Caroline County at 3:30 a.m.

Officers say that Gee attempted to pass the 2000 Ford Expedition that Jenkins was riding in, when his vehicle struck the Ford in the rear, causing it to run off the road and flip onto Clifton Road.

Shortly thereafter, the vehicle caught fire and the driver and three other passengers were able to get out on their own. However, despite rescue efforts, Jenkins was not able to escape.

Police said Gee was uninjured in the accident, but the driver of the Ford and the other passengers were all taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gee was arrested and charged with Driving under the Influence, DUI Manslaughter, DUI maiming, drinking while driving, and reckless driving.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.