Drive-by shooting in Chesterfield leaves residents on edge

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County neighborhood is on the lookout for the person behind a recent drive-by shooting.

Police said two homes in the Providence Green neighborhood were struck by bullets during the overnight hours of Wednesday, November 8 or Thursday, November 9.

A bullet hole struck Jason Stafflinger’s window, catching him by surprise.

“I didn’t know that my house had been hit until I sat down for breakfast in the morning at 9 o’clock and looked at my blinds and saw holes in them,” he said.

Stafflinger believes the shooter or shooters meant to strike his neighbor’s home, making his an unintentional target.

“I could see deals being made during the day, deals being made in the corner parking lot at the end of our units,” Stafflinger said, referring to suspicious activity in the neighborhood.

Katrina Stokes, who lives a few doors down from the homes riddled with bullets, said the shooting was ‘really scary’ for her family.

“We’re thinking about moving sooner than what we had planned on,” Stokes said.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimesolvers at (804) 748-0660.

