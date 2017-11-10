Disney to charge less than Netflix for its streaming service

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Disney didn’t say how much it will charge for its new streaming service but it did say it will be substantially less than Netflix.

It will develop a new “Star Wars” live action tv show along with other properties for subscribers.

One reason why the service will be cheaper is that it won’t have as much content as Netflix, at least in the beginning.

One reason why the service will be cheaper is that it won't have as much content as Netflix, at least in the beginning.

