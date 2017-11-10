Chesterfield police searching for suspects who stole white van on Midlothian Turnpike

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police is asking for help in identifying the suspects who stole a white van from the 9900 block of Midlothian Turnpike on Wednesday.

Police said the same vehicle appears to be connected to a larceny from a car dealership in the same area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 804-748-0660 or 748-1251.

