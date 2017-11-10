CDC: 1 in 5 Americans uses tobacco products

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One in five Americans, or 49 million, still used tobacco products in 2015, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products.

About 42 million adults reported using combustible products, such as cigarettes, cigars or pipes. The remaining tobacco users say they use e-cigarettes or smokeless products, including chewing tobacco and dip.

From the National Health Interview Survey, 9.5 million Americans reported using two or more tobacco products some days.

Tobacco use varied by sex, age, race and education, according to the survey.

Tobacco product use was more common among males, at just more than 25 percent of those surveyed. About 15 percent of females reported using tobacco.

Adults ages 25-44 were more likely to use tobacco than those 65 years and older.

Tobacco use was lowest among Asians, at 9 percent, and highest among American Indians/Alaska Natives, at more than 26 percent.

Rates were also higher among people in the Midwest region and those with a GED.

