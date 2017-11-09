Woman and child rushed to hospital after crash

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A woman and a child were rushed to VCU Medical after an early morning car crash.

Police responded to the crash on I-95 North near Sliding Hill Road shortly before 3:00 a.m. The driver of the car ran off the road from the left lane into the woods.

The driver and child were trapped inside the vehicle until they were rescued. Both of them are expected to be okay.

Virginia State Police are leading the investigation into the cause of the crash.

