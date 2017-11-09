Voluntary water restrictions lifted for six area localities

Related Coverage Six area localities implement voluntary water restrictions after low water levels in James River

(WRIC) — The city of Richmond, along with Hanover, Henrico, Chesterfield, Goochland and Powhatan Counties has lifted their voluntary conservation measures.

The statement from the city of Richmond says recent rainfall has increased water flow levels in the James River to exceed the trigger point for voluntary conservation measures. The city of Richmond measures river flow levels on a 14 day rolling average.

In accordance with Richmond’s James River Regional Flow Management Plan, when river levels exceed the voluntary trigger point at the Westham Gauge for more than the prescribed 14 days, voluntary conservation measures may be lifted.

The city still urges participating localities to continue to encourage customers to use water wisely, by conserving and re-using water where possible.

