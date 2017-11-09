Virginia woman wins $5 million from lottery scratcher

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After winning $5,000 in a Virginia Lottery Scratcher game one week, and $500 shortly thereafter, a Virginia woman has just won $5 million.

Brenda Gentry, of Troy, Virginia said she bought a 50x the Money ticket at a Fortune Food Mart in Charlottesville, scratched it and realized she had won.

But she didn’t go public immediately.

Gentry waited until her next day off from work to claim her prize.

Instead of taking the full $5 million in installments, Gentry elected to get a one-time cash option of $2,808,989 before taxes. In addition, the store where the ticket was sold received a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Gentry said she is happy with the way her life has been.

“This has been a little nerve-wracking because I don’t want it to change my life,” she said.

The odds of winning the top prize were 1 in 1,632,000.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.